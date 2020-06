Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Ready to move in! Rare corner unit at "Cobalt" with 3 Bedrooms/ 2 baths. Walls of floor to ceiling windows. Balcony overlooks Chute Park, downtown views. kitchen with full height maple cabinets and gracious master suite with full private master bath. Monthly rent Includes Storage locker, 2 Heated Parking Stalls, Cable/Internet, Heat, Water/Sewer. Live above the Lunds & Byerlys Grocery Store no need to go outside along with great convenience and Prime location!!