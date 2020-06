Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage tennis court

4430 Lake Harriet Ave S Unit 304 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Apartment on Lake Harriet - Check this one out! Right on Lake Harriet, bike & walking trails. Parks, tennis court & Linden Hills shops steps away. This charm gem has its own washer/dryer in unit as well as garage parking.



The building has an elevator two public Patios and storage available.



Thanks for looking!



