4421 Portland Ave S

Amenities
Charming Spacious 2 br Duplex - Property Id: 175131
Large duplex for rent.
2 bedroom
Fireplace, Hutch, Linen closet,
Quick bus route to downtown.
Onsite laundry,
Two car garage,
Heat and wireless internet is included in rent.
Neighborhood Description:
Neighborhood bars and restaurants include El Burito, The Lowbrow, Kings, Anodyne Coffee, Sunstreet Breads, Turtle Bread, Patisserie 46, so many great options within walking distance!
Neighborhood park with tot lot, wading pool, basketball courts and baseball fields, located 5 blocks away at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Minnehaha Parkway is 5 blocks away.
Lockable storage locker available in basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175131
Property Id 175131
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5574325)