Minneapolis, MN
4421 Portland Ave S
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

4421 Portland Ave S

4421 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Regina

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Charming Spacious 2 br Duplex - Property Id: 175131

Large duplex for rent.
2 bedroom
Fireplace, Hutch, Linen closet,
Quick bus route to downtown.
Onsite laundry,
Two car garage,
Heat and wireless internet is included in rent.

Neighborhood Description:
Neighborhood bars and restaurants include El Burito, The Lowbrow, Kings, Anodyne Coffee, Sunstreet Breads, Turtle Bread, Patisserie 46, so many great options within walking distance!

Neighborhood park with tot lot, wading pool, basketball courts and baseball fields, located 5 blocks away at Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Minnehaha Parkway is 5 blocks away.

Lockable storage locker available in basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175131
Property Id 175131

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5574325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Portland Ave S have any available units?
4421 Portland Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Portland Ave S have?
Some of 4421 Portland Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Portland Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Portland Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Portland Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Portland Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Portland Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Portland Ave S offers parking.
Does 4421 Portland Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Portland Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Portland Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 4421 Portland Ave S has a pool.
Does 4421 Portland Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4421 Portland Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Portland Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Portland Ave S has units with dishwashers.

