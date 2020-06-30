4421 Portland Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access dogs allowed

Charming Spacious 2 br Duplex - Property Id: 175131



Large duplex for rent.

2 bedroom

Fireplace, Hutch, Linen closet,

Quick bus route to downtown.

Onsite laundry,

Two car garage,

Heat and wireless internet is included in rent.



Neighborhood Description:

Neighborhood bars and restaurants include El Burito, The Lowbrow, Kings, Anodyne Coffee, Sunstreet Breads, Turtle Bread, Patisserie 46, so many great options within walking distance!



Neighborhood park with tot lot, wading pool, basketball courts and baseball fields, located 5 blocks away at Martin Luther King Jr. Park



Minnehaha Parkway is 5 blocks away.



Lockable storage locker available in basement.

No Dogs Allowed



