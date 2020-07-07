4421 16th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing



Available May 1st, 2020!



Welcome home to this charming 2 BR/1 BA rambler located in a great neighborhood, within a few blocks of Lake Nokomis, Hiawatha Golf Course, and Minnehaha Creek. Easy access to 35W, 62, and 77/Cedar Ave.



This welcoming home features hardwood floors, nice and bright rooms, fresh paint and a great backyard. This one is a must see!



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets considered

Max of 4 occupants

Available 5/1

Garage - for storage purposes only

2 off street parking spaces in driveway



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing