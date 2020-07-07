All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4421 16th Ave S
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

4421 16th Ave S

4421 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4421 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Northrup

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Available May 1st, 2020!

Welcome home to this charming 2 BR/1 BA rambler located in a great neighborhood, within a few blocks of Lake Nokomis, Hiawatha Golf Course, and Minnehaha Creek. Easy access to 35W, 62, and 77/Cedar Ave.

This welcoming home features hardwood floors, nice and bright rooms, fresh paint and a great backyard. This one is a must see!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets considered
Max of 4 occupants
Available 5/1
Garage - for storage purposes only
2 off street parking spaces in driveway

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 16th Ave S have any available units?
4421 16th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 16th Ave S have?
Some of 4421 16th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 16th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4421 16th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 16th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 16th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4421 16th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4421 16th Ave S offers parking.
Does 4421 16th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 16th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 16th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4421 16th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4421 16th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4421 16th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 16th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 16th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

