Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage coffee bar range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

No smoking, well behaved pets are welcome with a max of 2. There is a $500 pet deposit, which $250 is

non-refundable. Newly finished hardwood floors, newer appliances. Close to bus lines, coffee shops,

restaurants & Lake Nokomis! Full, unfinished basement for tons of storage space. $1400 security deposit

due upon application acceptance. $40 application fee per adult.