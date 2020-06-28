All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

4336 14th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Northrup

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW!

You will love this super cute 3 BR/2 BA home in Minneapolis! Lots of updates and freshly painted. A short walk to various local restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries. Minneahaha Parkway is only 5 blocks away, and the home is very close to Lake Nokomis. Easy freeway access.

Bring your pets! Cats and dogs welcome, two max. $300 (refundable) pet deposit per pet, and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Water, sewer, and trash all INCLUDED in Rent!

Rental requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay! Two max, $300 pet deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent per pet
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW
Over-sized one-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 14th Ave S have any available units?
4336 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 14th Ave S have?
Some of 4336 14th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4336 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4336 14th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4336 14th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4336 14th Ave S offers parking.
Does 4336 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4336 14th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 14th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4336 14th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4336 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4336 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 14th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
