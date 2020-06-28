4336 14th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

You will love this super cute 3 BR/2 BA home in Minneapolis! Lots of updates and freshly painted. A short walk to various local restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries. Minneahaha Parkway is only 5 blocks away, and the home is very close to Lake Nokomis. Easy freeway access.



Bring your pets! Cats and dogs welcome, two max. $300 (refundable) pet deposit per pet, and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Water, sewer, and trash all INCLUDED in Rent!



Rental requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay! Two max, $300 pet deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent per pet

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available NOW

Over-sized one-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing