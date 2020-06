Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Fantastic condo on the 21st floor. Great views of the city of Minneapolis! This one bed one bath condo has newer carpet, fresh paint , stainless steel appliances and an abundance of closet space. Building has free laundry on each floor and pool, exercise room and wonderful out door space on the 15th floor. Skyway access to take you all over downtown! No pets and no smoking allowed. Parking available for an extra fee. Come see this unit!