433 S 7th Street

Live affordably in the heart of downtown Mpls and on Skyway in this 18th floor Centre Village studio! Located just 5 blocks from Nicollet Mall and US Bank Stadium/Light Rail Station, and 4 block from Commons Park Centre Village offers a very convenient location for downtown workers and dwellers. Building amenities include Skyway access in the building, secure access, onsite professional management and security desk, fitness center, community room, outdoor community deck with pool. Included in rent: water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.