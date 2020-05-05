All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:32 AM

433 S 7th Street

433 South 7th Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown West

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1811 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Live affordably in the heart of downtown Mpls and on Skyway in this 18th floor Centre Village studio! Located just 5 blocks from Nicollet Mall and US Bank Stadium/Light Rail Station, and 4 block from Commons Park Centre Village offers a very convenient location for downtown workers and dwellers. Building amenities include Skyway access in the building, secure access, onsite professional management and security desk, fitness center, community room, outdoor community deck with pool. Included in rent: water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S 7th Street have any available units?
433 S 7th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 S 7th Street have?
Some of 433 S 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 S 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 S 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 S 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 433 S 7th Street offer parking?
No, 433 S 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 S 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 S 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 433 S 7th Street has a pool.
Does 433 S 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 433 S 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 S 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
