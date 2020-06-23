Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4242 Blaisdell Ave Available 03/01/19 Charming Kingfield Single Family Home - This charming 3BD/1BA single family in South Minneapolis is located in the heart of the highly desirable Kingfield neighborhood. Less than 2 blocks from popular restaurants (Lowbrow, Revival, Curran's), MLK Park, Kingfield Farmers Market and minutes from Lake Harriet and the band-shell. Easy access to 35W, downtown, Mall of America, shopping and more!



You enter the front through a wonderful 3-seasons porch. The main level has original hardwood flooring with a beautiful built-in dinning room hutch. The kitchen has some updated appliances and leads right out to the back yard.



All three bedrooms are upstairs and have hardwood flooring throughout. Smaller bedroom makes a great office or baby's room. The bathroom is updated and has a fully tiled shower surround. Family room, laundry and plenty of storage are located in the basement.



This property has a large pet friendly fenced in back yard with a huge 2-car garage and additional off street parking spot. There is a backyard deck for relaxing and entertaining as well.



Contact us today to arrange a showing!



(RLNE3858276)