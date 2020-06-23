All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4242 Blaisdell Ave

4242 Blaisdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4242 Blaisdell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4242 Blaisdell Ave Available 03/01/19 Charming Kingfield Single Family Home - This charming 3BD/1BA single family in South Minneapolis is located in the heart of the highly desirable Kingfield neighborhood. Less than 2 blocks from popular restaurants (Lowbrow, Revival, Curran's), MLK Park, Kingfield Farmers Market and minutes from Lake Harriet and the band-shell. Easy access to 35W, downtown, Mall of America, shopping and more!

You enter the front through a wonderful 3-seasons porch. The main level has original hardwood flooring with a beautiful built-in dinning room hutch. The kitchen has some updated appliances and leads right out to the back yard.

All three bedrooms are upstairs and have hardwood flooring throughout. Smaller bedroom makes a great office or baby's room. The bathroom is updated and has a fully tiled shower surround. Family room, laundry and plenty of storage are located in the basement.

This property has a large pet friendly fenced in back yard with a huge 2-car garage and additional off street parking spot. There is a backyard deck for relaxing and entertaining as well.

Contact us today to arrange a showing!

(RLNE3858276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Blaisdell Ave have any available units?
4242 Blaisdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 Blaisdell Ave have?
Some of 4242 Blaisdell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Blaisdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Blaisdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Blaisdell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 Blaisdell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4242 Blaisdell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Blaisdell Ave offers parking.
Does 4242 Blaisdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 Blaisdell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Blaisdell Ave have a pool?
No, 4242 Blaisdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4242 Blaisdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4242 Blaisdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Blaisdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 Blaisdell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
