4236 Beard Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

This property is located in the Linden Hills neighborhood of SW Minneapolis. Multiple parks and schools within walking distance! On the main level you have a great open concept living/dining 2 beds and a full bath. Also a updated kitchen with granite counter tops & top of the line Viking SS appliances. Downstairs in partially finished with laundry, storage, closet space and washer/dryer. Out back there is a deck for entertaining friends and family and a 2 car garage. Application fee is $55 per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with a deposit. One time Admin fee of $150 on upon approved application.