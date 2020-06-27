4236 Beard Avenue S

Amenities
This property is located in the Linden Hills neighborhood of SW Minneapolis. Multiple parks and schools within walking distance! On the main level you have a great open concept living/dining 2 beds and a full bath. Also a updated kitchen with granite counter tops & top of the line Viking SS appliances. Downstairs in partially finished with laundry, storage, closet space and washer/dryer. Out back there is a deck for entertaining friends and family and a 2 car garage. Application fee is $55 per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with a deposit. One time Admin fee of $150 on upon approved application.