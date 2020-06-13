All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:14 AM

417 University Avenue Southeast - 1

417 University Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

417 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Explore this large 4 bedroom, 1 bath unit located 4 blocks West of 35W on University Ave. Bus stop is right across the street. This home is across the street from the General Mills office building.
It has 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen with a built-in dishwasher and garbage disposal. Hardwood floors and all tiled bath.
Three off-street parking spots are included in rent.
Laundry is in the basement; $1 per load.
Renters pay for gas heat, and electric.
Management covers hot water, gas for the stove, trash, water, lawn mowing, snow plowing.
Available September 1st 2019 - 1 yr lease.
Contact Jack for a showing: 612-799-0069 or jack@oneshot.management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 have any available units?
417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 University Avenue Southeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
