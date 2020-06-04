All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

4131 Queen Ave N

4131 Queen Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Queen Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a must see and well maintained apartment in Minneapolis' Victory Neighborhood. Large rooms, updated kitchen & bathroom ready for new tenant! Huge 70' wide lot with recent landscaping, new sod, including patio areas & screened porch. Fireplace, hardwood floors & charming spaces. Oversized garage with shop area also available for rent. Huge basement for storage. It's all here. You are going to love your new apartment!

- Live in the Victory Neighborhood - one of Minneapolis' best kept secrets!
- Just a few blocks to Victory Memorial Parkway and several kid friendly parks
- Close to Mississippi River, Crystal Lake, and Ryan Lake
- Updated kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinet space
- Great appliances, including dish washer!
- Private, secure entry in front and back of house
- 2 large spacious bedrooms
- Washer / dryer access in basement
- Access to huge, spacious basement for free storage
- Freshly painted walls throughout
- Lots of extra closet / storage space
- Huge yard with fresh sod, firepit, gas grill, etc.
- Owner pays water and trash removal
- Large garage space(s) available for rent as well
- Apartment is cable / internet ready

$1,350/mo rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Pet(s) negotiable with extra security deposit and extra monthly rent ($50/month/pet). Application and background check required for residency. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved.
Please contact Nate by phone (715-299-5550), text, or email to schedule an immediate showing or with any questions. Available September 1, 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Queen Ave N have any available units?
4131 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Queen Ave N have?
Some of 4131 Queen Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Queen Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Queen Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Queen Ave N offers parking.
Does 4131 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 Queen Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 4131 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4131 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Queen Ave N has units with dishwashers.
