4131 Queen Ave N

Amenities
This is a must see and well maintained apartment in Minneapolis' Victory Neighborhood. Large rooms, updated kitchen & bathroom ready for new tenant! Huge 70' wide lot with recent landscaping, new sod, including patio areas & screened porch. Fireplace, hardwood floors & charming spaces. Oversized garage with shop area also available for rent. Huge basement for storage. It's all here. You are going to love your new apartment!
- Live in the Victory Neighborhood - one of Minneapolis' best kept secrets!
- Just a few blocks to Victory Memorial Parkway and several kid friendly parks
- Close to Mississippi River, Crystal Lake, and Ryan Lake
- Updated kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinet space
- Great appliances, including dish washer!
- Private, secure entry in front and back of house
- 2 large spacious bedrooms
- Washer / dryer access in basement
- Access to huge, spacious basement for free storage
- Freshly painted walls throughout
- Lots of extra closet / storage space
- Huge yard with fresh sod, firepit, gas grill, etc.
- Owner pays water and trash removal
- Large garage space(s) available for rent as well
- Apartment is cable / internet ready
$1,350/mo rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Pet(s) negotiable with extra security deposit and extra monthly rent ($50/month/pet). Application and background check required for residency. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved.
Please contact Nate by phone (715-299-5550), text, or email to schedule an immediate showing or with any questions. Available September 1, 2019!