All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4040 South 15th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4040 South 15th Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

4040 South 15th Avenue

4040 15th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4040 15th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated unit!! New flooring, granite counters, appliances, paint bathroom vanity and tile. South facing second floor unit with private balcony and gated access to the community patio. Swimming pool, storage closet, and off-street assigned parking space. Two shared courtyards offer heated in-ground pool and beautiful zen garden. Walkable to trendy restaurants and one block away from bus to downtown. Move right in!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4040-s-15th-ave-minneapolis-mn-55407-usa/259fb4e7-eebd-40fa-b254-2e390e96493e

(RLNE4930589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 South 15th Avenue have any available units?
4040 South 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 South 15th Avenue have?
Some of 4040 South 15th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 South 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4040 South 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 South 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 South 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4040 South 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4040 South 15th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4040 South 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 South 15th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 South 15th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4040 South 15th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4040 South 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4040 South 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 South 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 South 15th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University