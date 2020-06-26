4040 South 15th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated unit!! New flooring, granite counters, appliances, paint bathroom vanity and tile. South facing second floor unit with private balcony and gated access to the community patio. Swimming pool, storage closet, and off-street assigned parking space. Two shared courtyards offer heated in-ground pool and beautiful zen garden. Walkable to trendy restaurants and one block away from bus to downtown. Move right in!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4040-s-15th-ave-minneapolis-mn-55407-usa/259fb4e7-eebd-40fa-b254-2e390e96493e



(RLNE4930589)