4038 38th Ave S
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

4038 38th Ave S

4038 38th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4038 38th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open house Wednesday, August 21st, from 5:00-6:00!

Available October 1st!

You will love this super cute 3 BR/2 BA home in South Minneapolis!

This home features a welcoming front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built-in buffet, nice and bright newer windows, three bedrooms on the main level, and a cute kitchen with built-in stone countertop.

The lower level has space for a second family room, the second bathroom, and laundry. Lots of storage space!

Fully fenced backyard with garden area and a two-car garage.

Bring your pets! Cats and dogs okay with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) per pet and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available October 1st
Two-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 38th Ave S have any available units?
4038 38th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 38th Ave S have?
Some of 4038 38th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 38th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4038 38th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 38th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4038 38th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4038 38th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4038 38th Ave S offers parking.
Does 4038 38th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4038 38th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 38th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4038 38th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4038 38th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4038 38th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 38th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4038 38th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
