4038 38th Ave S

Amenities
Open house Wednesday, August 21st, from 5:00-6:00!
You will love this super cute 3 BR/2 BA home in South Minneapolis!
This home features a welcoming front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built-in buffet, nice and bright newer windows, three bedrooms on the main level, and a cute kitchen with built-in stone countertop.
The lower level has space for a second family room, the second bathroom, and laundry. Lots of storage space!
Fully fenced backyard with garden area and a two-car garage.
Bring your pets! Cats and dogs okay with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) per pet and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available October 1st
Two-car detached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing