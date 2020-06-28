4038 38th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open house Wednesday, August 21st, from 5:00-6:00!



Available October 1st!



You will love this super cute 3 BR/2 BA home in South Minneapolis!



This home features a welcoming front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built-in buffet, nice and bright newer windows, three bedrooms on the main level, and a cute kitchen with built-in stone countertop.



The lower level has space for a second family room, the second bathroom, and laundry. Lots of storage space!



Fully fenced backyard with garden area and a two-car garage.



Bring your pets! Cats and dogs okay with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) per pet and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available October 1st

Two-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing