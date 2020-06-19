4020 Sheridan Ave S

Amenities

This is a gorgeous four bedroom , two bathroom home located in the village of Linden Hills in the city limits of Minnepolis.

It is fully furnished and equipped for cooking and life including bed, bath and kitchen linens and a fully functional kitchen.

There is a one car garage and ample parking in the driveway as well.

All lawn care and snow removal is included. Local schools include Lake Harriet Lower and Upper, Anthony Middle and Southwest High School. Convenient to shopping, cafes, western suburbs and very close to Lake Bde Mka Ska, Lake Harriet and Lake of the Isles and associated recreation paths and beaches.

Lovely screen porch, Wifi, Front porch and spacious deck area.

