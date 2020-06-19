All apartments in Minneapolis
4020 Sheridan Ave S
4020 Sheridan Ave S

4020 Sheridan Avenue South · (201) 845-7300
Location

4020 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$5,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This is a gorgeous four bedroom , two bathroom home located in the village of Linden Hills in the city limits of Minnepolis.
It is fully furnished and equipped for cooking and life including bed, bath and kitchen linens and a fully functional kitchen.
There is a one car garage and ample parking in the driveway as well.
All lawn care and snow removal is included. Local schools include Lake Harriet Lower and Upper, Anthony Middle and Southwest High School. Convenient to shopping, cafes, western suburbs and very close to Lake Bde Mka Ska, Lake Harriet and Lake of the Isles and associated recreation paths and beaches.
Lovely screen porch, Wifi, Front porch and spacious deck area.
High speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Sheridan Ave S have any available units?
4020 Sheridan Ave S has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Sheridan Ave S have?
Some of 4020 Sheridan Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Sheridan Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Sheridan Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Sheridan Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Sheridan Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4020 Sheridan Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Sheridan Ave S does offer parking.
Does 4020 Sheridan Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Sheridan Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Sheridan Ave S have a pool?
No, 4020 Sheridan Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Sheridan Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4020 Sheridan Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Sheridan Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Sheridan Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
