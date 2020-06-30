All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

4009 Bloomington Avenue

4009 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42df76b0d4 ----
Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Minneapolis. AVAILABLE April 1st

This Home Offers:

-Large Open Floor Plan

-Spacious Kitchen

-Hardwood Floors

-Finished Basement

-Detached Garage

-Washer and Dryer in the Unit.

This Property is Conveniently Located in South Minneapolis. You are close to So Much and Only Minutes from Downtown Minneapolis and St Paul.

Additional Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.

?5. Dogs are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee and $20; under 25lbs 1 dog ONLY (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that includes a minimum of $50,000 in liability protection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Bloomington Avenue have any available units?
4009 Bloomington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Bloomington Avenue have?
Some of 4009 Bloomington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Bloomington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Bloomington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Bloomington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Bloomington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Bloomington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Bloomington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4009 Bloomington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 Bloomington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Bloomington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4009 Bloomington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Bloomington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4009 Bloomington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Bloomington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Bloomington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

