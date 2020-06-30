4009 Bloomington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42df76b0d4 ----

Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Minneapolis. AVAILABLE April 1st



This Home Offers:



-Large Open Floor Plan



-Spacious Kitchen



-Hardwood Floors



-Finished Basement



-Detached Garage



-Washer and Dryer in the Unit.



This Property is Conveniently Located in South Minneapolis. You are close to So Much and Only Minutes from Downtown Minneapolis and St Paul.



Additional Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.



?5. Dogs are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee and $20; under 25lbs 1 dog ONLY (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that includes a minimum of $50,000 in liability protection.