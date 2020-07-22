All apartments in Minneapolis
400 N 1st Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:15 AM

400 N 1st Street

400 North 1st Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

400 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Situated in a quiet residential area of the North Loop, just steps from West River Parkway and Mississippi River, but just blocks from the heart of the North Loop action, this fully remodeled historic Riverwalk Lofts unit featuring over 1000 square feet of living space is an amazing value for the neighborhood! Interior features include beautiful hardwood flooring, brick exterior wall with oversized arch windows, timber beams and columns, timber ceiling, exposed ductwork, stylish fully remodeled kitchen, beautiful lighting package and more! *Bathroom is being updated* Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, heating, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N 1st Street have any available units?
400 N 1st Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N 1st Street have?
Some of 400 N 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 400 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 400 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 400 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 400 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
