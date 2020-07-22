400 N 1st Street

Amenities

Situated in a quiet residential area of the North Loop, just steps from West River Parkway and Mississippi River, but just blocks from the heart of the North Loop action, this fully remodeled historic Riverwalk Lofts unit featuring over 1000 square feet of living space is an amazing value for the neighborhood! Interior features include beautiful hardwood flooring, brick exterior wall with oversized arch windows, timber beams and columns, timber ceiling, exposed ductwork, stylish fully remodeled kitchen, beautiful lighting package and more! *Bathroom is being updated* Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, heating, basic cable, internet.