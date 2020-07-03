All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3947 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3947 1st Ave
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

3947 1st Ave

3947 1st Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3947 1st Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9747edd058 ---- Pet friendly 2 bed/1 bath unit within walking distance to the Lakes! Free Heat! Spacious unit located in Kingsfield Neighborhood. Perfect location within walking distance to Lake Harriet and Calhoun. Convenient bus and freeway access! Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Cooking gas/electricity, 20% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Heat, snow/lawn On street parking only 2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/9747edd058

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 1st Ave have any available units?
3947 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3947 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3947 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3947 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 3947 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3947 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 3947 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3947 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3947 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3947 1st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3947 1st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University