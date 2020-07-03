3947 1st Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9747edd058 ---- Pet friendly 2 bed/1 bath unit within walking distance to the Lakes! Free Heat! Spacious unit located in Kingsfield Neighborhood. Perfect location within walking distance to Lake Harriet and Calhoun. Convenient bus and freeway access! Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Cooking gas/electricity, 20% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Heat, snow/lawn On street parking only 2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/9747edd058