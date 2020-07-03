3945 Van Nest Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2553d570a8 ---- Centrally located to Tangletown, Lyndale, Uptown, Linden Hills and the Chain of Lakes, you’ll be in the heart of everything! This main level unit is a classic, featuring an open but separate living-dining combo with original wood floors and built-ins, a spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop space, and updates through including lighting, plumbing, modern paint colors, and more. Plus, with these included utilities and services, the value can’t be beat: Gas, Electric, Shared Washer & Dryer, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal! Off-street parking. Easy access to public transit and I-35. Only a six-minute bike ride to Lake Harriet. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Lease Term: 12 Months Available: September 10, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Gas, Electric, Lawn Care, Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $45/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.