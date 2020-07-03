All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3945 Van Nest Avenue

3945 Van Nest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Van Nest Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2553d570a8 ---- Centrally located to Tangletown, Lyndale, Uptown, Linden Hills and the Chain of Lakes, you&rsquo;ll be in the heart of everything! This main level unit is a classic, featuring an open but separate living-dining combo with original wood floors and built-ins, a spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop space, and updates through including lighting, plumbing, modern paint colors, and more. Plus, with these included utilities and services, the value can&rsquo;t be beat: Gas, Electric, Shared Washer & Dryer, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal! Off-street parking. Easy access to public transit and I-35. Only a six-minute bike ride to Lake Harriet. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Lease Term: 12 Months Available: September 10, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Gas, Electric, Lawn Care, Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $45/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Van Nest Avenue have any available units?
3945 Van Nest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Van Nest Avenue have?
Some of 3945 Van Nest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Van Nest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Van Nest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Van Nest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 Van Nest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3945 Van Nest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Van Nest Avenue offers parking.
Does 3945 Van Nest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3945 Van Nest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Van Nest Avenue have a pool?
No, 3945 Van Nest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Van Nest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3945 Van Nest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Van Nest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 Van Nest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

