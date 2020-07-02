3852 Grand Ave S

Amenities

Up for rent starting June 1st is a 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom/den/office one bath unit. This building is in a great location in the Kingfield neighborhood in south Minneapolis Uptown area, directly on the bus line, close to the lakes and just down the street/walking distance from restaurants like Victors 59 Cafe, Grand Cafe, Rincon 38. This top floor unit has many new upgrades including new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, dishwasher, ceiling fans, air conditioning, updated bathroom and wood flooring throughout. Rent and unit includes heat in the winter, water, garbage, off-street parking, extra storage, and on-site laundry in building. Unit and building are wired for fiber optic internet and cable.

