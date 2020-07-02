All apartments in Minneapolis
3852 Grand Ave S

3852 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3852 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 06/01/20 Updated 3 bed in a great Uptown-South MPLS area! - Property Id: 254437

Up for rent starting June 1st is a 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom/den/office one bath unit. This building is in a great location in the Kingfield neighborhood in south Minneapolis Uptown area, directly on the bus line, close to the lakes and just down the street/walking distance from restaurants like Victors 59 Cafe, Grand Cafe, Rincon 38. This top floor unit has many new upgrades including new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, dishwasher, ceiling fans, air conditioning, updated bathroom and wood flooring throughout. Rent and unit includes heat in the winter, water, garbage, off-street parking, extra storage, and on-site laundry in building. Unit and building are wired for fiber optic internet and cable.
Property Id 254437
Property Id 254437

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5678802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Grand Ave S have any available units?
3852 Grand Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 Grand Ave S have?
Some of 3852 Grand Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 Grand Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Grand Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Grand Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Grand Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Grand Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3852 Grand Ave S offers parking.
Does 3852 Grand Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 Grand Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Grand Ave S have a pool?
No, 3852 Grand Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3852 Grand Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3852 Grand Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Grand Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 Grand Ave S has units with dishwashers.

