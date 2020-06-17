All apartments in Minneapolis
3845 Bloomington Ave
3845 Bloomington Ave

3845 Bloomington Avenue South · (612) 250-2383
Location

3845 Bloomington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Fully Finished basement in south Minneapolis - Property Id: 285662

Available July 1st Basement level -One large bedroom with walk- in closet, and living room all Fully Carpeted. Also newer remodeled Bathroom. Includes a laundry\ and storage room. Shared main level kitchen with privacy doors & newer appliances. Off street parking or property owned in back alley way. Washer and Dryer also included. $1,100 includes all utilities, water, & internet! This place has a great yard that is well taken care of. Located in a prime area closet to downtown, and a gas station in walking distance. This property has been well taken care of. The upstairs of this property is also available for rent. 3845 Bloomington Ave - Call for a showing today. Reference and Background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285662
Property Id 285662

(RLNE5802028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
3845 Bloomington Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 3845 Bloomington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Bloomington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Bloomington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3845 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Bloomington Ave does offer parking.
Does 3845 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3845 Bloomington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 3845 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3845 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Bloomington Ave has units with dishwashers.
