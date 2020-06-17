Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Fully Finished basement in south Minneapolis - Property Id: 285662



Available July 1st Basement level -One large bedroom with walk- in closet, and living room all Fully Carpeted. Also newer remodeled Bathroom. Includes a laundry\ and storage room. Shared main level kitchen with privacy doors & newer appliances. Off street parking or property owned in back alley way. Washer and Dryer also included. $1,100 includes all utilities, water, & internet! This place has a great yard that is well taken care of. Located in a prime area closet to downtown, and a gas station in walking distance. This property has been well taken care of. The upstairs of this property is also available for rent. 3845 Bloomington Ave - Call for a showing today. Reference and Background check.

