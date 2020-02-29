3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit 1 Available 06/01/19 Elegant Lake Harriet/Uptown Duplex - Property Id: 119423



Recently remodeled, charming 1920s Victorian duplex for rent!



Close to Lake Harriet and the Rose Gardens, just minutes from downtown, uptown, and lakes!



Spacious living and dining room. Hardwood floors, built-in buffet, beveled glass, and lots of natural light!



Fully remodeled kitchen (with dishwasher)



Fully remodeled bathroom



Private backyard patio



One off-street parking spot in back of duplex with garage storage for bicycles



Plenty of on-street parking in front of duplex



Free laundry in basement



Large storage area in basement - dry and easily accessible



Tenant pays electric and gas



Landlord pays water and garbage



Duplex will rent quickly. Please contact Tzvet (763-218-9257) for more information.

No Dogs Allowed



