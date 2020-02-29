All apartments in Minneapolis
3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1
3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1

3841 Aldrich Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3841 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409
East Harriet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Unit 1 Available 06/01/19 Elegant Lake Harriet/Uptown Duplex - Property Id: 119423

Recently remodeled, charming 1920s Victorian duplex for rent!

Close to Lake Harriet and the Rose Gardens, just minutes from downtown, uptown, and lakes!

Spacious living and dining room. Hardwood floors, built-in buffet, beveled glass, and lots of natural light!

Fully remodeled kitchen (with dishwasher)

Fully remodeled bathroom

Private backyard patio

One off-street parking spot in back of duplex with garage storage for bicycles

Plenty of on-street parking in front of duplex

Free laundry in basement

Large storage area in basement - dry and easily accessible

Tenant pays electric and gas

Landlord pays water and garbage

Duplex will rent quickly. Please contact Tzvet (763-218-9257) for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119423
Property Id 119423

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4880820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 have any available units?
3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 have?
Some of 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 offers parking.
Does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 have a pool?
No, 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 have accessible units?
No, 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1 has units with dishwashers.
