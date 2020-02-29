3841 Aldrich Avenue South 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 06/01/19 Elegant Lake Harriet/Uptown Duplex - Property Id: 119423
Recently remodeled, charming 1920s Victorian duplex for rent!
Close to Lake Harriet and the Rose Gardens, just minutes from downtown, uptown, and lakes!
Spacious living and dining room. Hardwood floors, built-in buffet, beveled glass, and lots of natural light!
Fully remodeled kitchen (with dishwasher)
Fully remodeled bathroom
Private backyard patio
One off-street parking spot in back of duplex with garage storage for bicycles
Plenty of on-street parking in front of duplex
Free laundry in basement
Large storage area in basement - dry and easily accessible
Tenant pays electric and gas
Landlord pays water and garbage
Duplex will rent quickly. Please contact Tzvet (763-218-9257) for more information.
No Dogs Allowed
