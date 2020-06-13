Amenities

3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows. The main floor consists of 2 spacious bedrooms-both with ample closet space. Open style concept living room with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has up to date appliances, garbage disposal and a large enough space for a dining room table! The basement has a washer and dryer along with 2 additional rooms. Large fenced in back yard and one car garage that offers extra storage space as well. AVAILABLE JULY 1st! Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Requirements:

2.5 times the rent amount

No criminal background history

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing please email: Starmax.Leasing@gmail.com



(RLNE5782171)