Amenities
3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows. The main floor consists of 2 spacious bedrooms-both with ample closet space. Open style concept living room with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has up to date appliances, garbage disposal and a large enough space for a dining room table! The basement has a washer and dryer along with 2 additional rooms. Large fenced in back yard and one car garage that offers extra storage space as well. AVAILABLE JULY 1st! Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent amount
No criminal background history
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing please email: Starmax.Leasing@gmail.com
(RLNE5782171)