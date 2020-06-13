All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3730 Lyndale Ave N.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3730 Lyndale Ave N.

3730 North Lyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3730 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows. The main floor consists of 2 spacious bedrooms-both with ample closet space. Open style concept living room with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has up to date appliances, garbage disposal and a large enough space for a dining room table! The basement has a washer and dryer along with 2 additional rooms. Large fenced in back yard and one car garage that offers extra storage space as well. AVAILABLE JULY 1st! Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent amount
No criminal background history
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing please email: Starmax.Leasing@gmail.com

(RLNE5782171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. have any available units?
3730 Lyndale Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. have?
Some of 3730 Lyndale Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Lyndale Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Lyndale Ave N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Lyndale Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Lyndale Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Lyndale Ave N. does offer parking.
Does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 Lyndale Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. have a pool?
No, 3730 Lyndale Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 3730 Lyndale Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Lyndale Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Lyndale Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
