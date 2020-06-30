All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3654 Bryant Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3654 Bryant Ave N
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

3654 Bryant Ave N

3654 North Bryant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3654 North Bryant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3br/1ba large single family home with plenty of space. Off street parking, outside storage shed. Stainless appliances and laundry hookups.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Bryant Ave N have any available units?
3654 Bryant Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Bryant Ave N have?
Some of 3654 Bryant Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Bryant Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Bryant Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Bryant Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Bryant Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3654 Bryant Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Bryant Ave N offers parking.
Does 3654 Bryant Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Bryant Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Bryant Ave N have a pool?
No, 3654 Bryant Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Bryant Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3654 Bryant Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Bryant Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Bryant Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University