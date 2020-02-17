3644 18th Avenue South - 2

Amenities
Large 1 bed / 1 bath upper-level apartment in a triplex, available now. Highlights of this unit include a huge living room, large full bathroom, in-unit laundry, and a quiet private front porch. Located just a few blocks from Powderhorn Lake and the famous Matt's Bar.
Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.
Dogs not allowed. Cats ok for $50/month pet fee.
Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for income
- No felonies
- No evictions
Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.
Triplex building.