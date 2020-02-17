3644 18th Avenue South - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Large 1 bed / 1 bath upper-level apartment in a triplex, available now. Highlights of this unit include a huge living room, large full bathroom, in-unit laundry, and a quiet private front porch. Located just a few blocks from Powderhorn Lake and the famous Matt's Bar.



Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Dogs not allowed. Cats ok for $50/month pet fee.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for income

- No felonies

- No evictions



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Triplex building.