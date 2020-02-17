All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

3644 18th Avenue South - 2

3644 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3644 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 1 bed / 1 bath upper-level apartment in a triplex, available now. Highlights of this unit include a huge living room, large full bathroom, in-unit laundry, and a quiet private front porch. Located just a few blocks from Powderhorn Lake and the famous Matt's Bar.

Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.

Dogs not allowed. Cats ok for $50/month pet fee.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for income
- No felonies
- No evictions

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.
Triplex building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
3644 18th Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 3644 18th Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3644 18th Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
No, 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 18th Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

