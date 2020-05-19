All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3636 Grand Ave South #301
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

3636 Grand Ave South #301

3636 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3636 Grand Ave South #301 Available 04/01/20 Updated Top Floor Condo Near Uptown - Another Great Listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available 4/1. This updated 1 bedroom unit features gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Southwest facing top floor unit brings in an exceptional amount of natural light. Kitchen includes white appliances with gas range, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Plenty of closet space in the bedroom. Detached garage included. Free laundry on site.

Tenants are only responsible for electric! Heat, water/sewer, lawn care/snow removal, and trash all paid by the landlord.

Easy access to Uptown, Downtown Minneapolis, 35W, Lake Bde Mka Ska and walking distance to numerous bus lines.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Sorry no pets!

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!

Below is our application criteria for your review:

1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 have any available units?
3636 Grand Ave South #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 have?
Some of 3636 Grand Ave South #301's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Grand Ave South #301 currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Grand Ave South #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Grand Ave South #301 pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Grand Ave South #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Grand Ave South #301 offers parking.
Does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Grand Ave South #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 have a pool?
No, 3636 Grand Ave South #301 does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 have accessible units?
No, 3636 Grand Ave South #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Grand Ave South #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Grand Ave South #301 has units with dishwashers.

