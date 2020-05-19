Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

3636 Grand Ave South #301 Available 04/01/20 Updated Top Floor Condo Near Uptown - Another Great Listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available 4/1. This updated 1 bedroom unit features gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Southwest facing top floor unit brings in an exceptional amount of natural light. Kitchen includes white appliances with gas range, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Plenty of closet space in the bedroom. Detached garage included. Free laundry on site.



Tenants are only responsible for electric! Heat, water/sewer, lawn care/snow removal, and trash all paid by the landlord.



Easy access to Uptown, Downtown Minneapolis, 35W, Lake Bde Mka Ska and walking distance to numerous bus lines.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Sorry no pets!



Don't miss out on this unit!!! Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!



Below is our application criteria for your review:



1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent



