Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3626 Oliver Ave N Available 11/01/19 Great 2 bedroom 1 bath house Camden Area! - Great 2 bedroom 1 bath house with huge backyard in Folwell/Camden area! This house has a great layout which features nice sized rooms, separate dining room, a plenty of storage in the basement, and sun room in the front of the house! Contact us today to set up a showing.



Fastest way to book a showing is by requesting a showing online.



Thanks!



Elite Property Management Group

7634452639



(RLNE3471666)