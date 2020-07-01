3614 Queen Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage carpet

Single Family Home in North Minneapolis - Another Great Listing From Chance & Housing Hub!



Available now! This 3 bed/1bath single family home is available for immediate occupancy. Main level features hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. Upper level has carpeted third bedroom. Basement storage with washer drying included. 1 Car detached garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, trash ($45/month), and lawn care/snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com - $45 per adult (18+) that will occupy the unit.



Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.



1. Preferred credit score of 550 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income must be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5396524)