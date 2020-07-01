All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

3614 Queen Ave N

3614 North Queen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3614 North Queen Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home in North Minneapolis - Another Great Listing From Chance & Housing Hub!

Available now! This 3 bed/1bath single family home is available for immediate occupancy. Main level features hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. Upper level has carpeted third bedroom. Basement storage with washer drying included. 1 Car detached garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, trash ($45/month), and lawn care/snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com - $45 per adult (18+) that will occupy the unit.

Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.

1. Preferred credit score of 550 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income must be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Queen Ave N have any available units?
3614 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Queen Ave N have?
Some of 3614 Queen Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Queen Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3614 Queen Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Queen Ave N offers parking.
Does 3614 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Queen Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 3614 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3614 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Queen Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

