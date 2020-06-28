3613 5TH Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Garage option, 3 bedroom home- S. Minneapolis!



Don't miss this recently updated, pet friendly 3 bed/1 bath south Minneapolis home with detached garage option.

Comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit and has a nice yard.

Located just blocks from Powderhorn Park and freeway access.

Garage available for extra $100/mo.

Must view unit before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=4

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Tenant pays: All + snow/lawn care

2 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/1c7c686096