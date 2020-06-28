All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM

3613 5TH Ave S

3613 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3613 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garage option, 3 bedroom home- S. Minneapolis!

Don't miss this recently updated, pet friendly 3 bed/1 bath south Minneapolis home with detached garage option.
Comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit and has a nice yard.
Located just blocks from Powderhorn Park and freeway access.
Garage available for extra $100/mo.
Pet friendly with yard!

Must view unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: All + snow/lawn care
2 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Garage available for extra $100/mo!

Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/1c7c686096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 5TH Ave S have any available units?
3613 5TH Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 5TH Ave S have?
Some of 3613 5TH Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 5TH Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3613 5TH Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 5TH Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 5TH Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3613 5TH Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3613 5TH Ave S offers parking.
Does 3613 5TH Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 5TH Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 5TH Ave S have a pool?
No, 3613 5TH Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3613 5TH Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3613 5TH Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 5TH Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 5TH Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
