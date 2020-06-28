3613 5TH Ave S

Amenities
Garage option, 3 bedroom home- S. Minneapolis!
Don't miss this recently updated, pet friendly 3 bed/1 bath south Minneapolis home with detached garage option.
Comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit and has a nice yard.
Located just blocks from Powderhorn Park and freeway access.
Garage available for extra $100/mo.
Pet friendly with yard!
Must view unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: All + snow/lawn care
2 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/1c7c686096