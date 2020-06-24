3612 Snelling Avenue

Amenities

This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom in South Minneapolis wont last long at $1595. This home features 1272 square feet, bathroom and New carpet coming! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/856367?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.