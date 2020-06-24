All apartments in Minneapolis
3612 Snelling Avenue

3612 Snelling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom in South Minneapolis wont last long at $1595. This home features 1272 square feet, bathroom and New carpet coming! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/856367?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Snelling Avenue have any available units?
3612 Snelling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3612 Snelling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Snelling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Snelling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Snelling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Snelling Avenue offer parking?
No, 3612 Snelling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3612 Snelling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Snelling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Snelling Avenue have a pool?
No, 3612 Snelling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Snelling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3612 Snelling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Snelling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Snelling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 Snelling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3612 Snelling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
