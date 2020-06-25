All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:36 PM

3532 Longfellow Ave 1

3532 Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Longfellow Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 05/01/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex in Powderhorn / S Mpls - Property Id: 114063

Sunny lower level of owner-occupied duplex with good-sized yard and private front entrance. Classic charm with original hardwood floors, beautiful built-ins, and tons of windows. Conveniently located on a quiet block in the Corcoran neighborhood, just 1/2 a mile from Powderhorn Park.

Naturally well-lit kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in the basement. Off-street parking included.

Less than a block from bus stops and a mile from light rail. Around the corner from Matt's Bar and a short walk to Chatterbox, May Day Caf, and Everett's Foods. Within a mile of several parks, the Midtown Farmer's Market, Tiny Diner, Northbound Brewpub and more.

Water, sewer, trash, shoveling, and lawn mowing included. Tenant pays gas and electric. No smoking on property.

Rent listed is for a 12 month lease, extra $50/month for 6 month or $100/month for month to month. Available for immediate occupancy if desired.

Monthly income 3x rent, no evictions, and clean background check/references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114063
Property Id 114063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 have any available units?
3532 Longfellow Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 have?
Some of 3532 Longfellow Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Longfellow Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 Longfellow Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
