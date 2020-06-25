3532 Longfellow Ave 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 05/01/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex in Powderhorn / S Mpls - Property Id: 114063



Sunny lower level of owner-occupied duplex with good-sized yard and private front entrance. Classic charm with original hardwood floors, beautiful built-ins, and tons of windows. Conveniently located on a quiet block in the Corcoran neighborhood, just 1/2 a mile from Powderhorn Park.



Naturally well-lit kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in the basement. Off-street parking included.



Less than a block from bus stops and a mile from light rail. Around the corner from Matt's Bar and a short walk to Chatterbox, May Day Caf, and Everett's Foods. Within a mile of several parks, the Midtown Farmer's Market, Tiny Diner, Northbound Brewpub and more.



Water, sewer, trash, shoveling, and lawn mowing included. Tenant pays gas and electric. No smoking on property.



Rent listed is for a 12 month lease, extra $50/month for 6 month or $100/month for month to month. Available for immediate occupancy if desired.



Monthly income 3x rent, no evictions, and clean background check/references.

No Pets Allowed



