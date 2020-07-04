All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3526 Russell Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3526 Russell Avenue North
Last updated February 13 2020 at 11:07 PM

3526 Russell Avenue North

3526 North Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3526 North Russell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit that has been recently remodeled! This unit features hardwood floors, an unfinished basement for extra storage and laundry (shared), and off-street parking. A 2 car detached garage is available for an additional $100/month.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7j5v-ieV9o&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Russell Avenue North have any available units?
3526 Russell Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Russell Avenue North have?
Some of 3526 Russell Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Russell Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Russell Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Russell Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Russell Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3526 Russell Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Russell Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3526 Russell Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Russell Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Russell Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3526 Russell Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Russell Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3526 Russell Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Russell Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Russell Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University