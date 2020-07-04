3526 Russell Avenue North

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit that has been recently remodeled! This unit features hardwood floors, an unfinished basement for extra storage and laundry (shared), and off-street parking. A 2 car detached garage is available for an additional $100/month.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7j5v-ieV9o&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.