Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3438 Aldrich ave n Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house! - This is such an amazing house in highly sought after Minneapolis! Only 10 min from downtown Minneapolis!



The house features so many beautiful updates - gorgeous open kitchen with bar, gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, separate dining room, large bedrooms, and much more!



Come check this out before it's gone!



Set up a showing now!



Elite Property Management Group

7634452639



(RLNE5103037)