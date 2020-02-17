3341 38th Ave. S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with unique built-in details, and refinished hardwood floors. The property also features a screened in front porch, a mudroom, an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer, a large yard, and a detached over-sized 1 car garage. Minutes from transit, and close to downtown!



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Electric, Gas, Telephone & Cable.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.