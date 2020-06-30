3307 Newton Avenue N

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This COZY 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home in North Minneapolis, MN is Available NOW! Main Level features, Kitchen, dining room, living room, bonus room/enclosed back porch. Unfinished basement /washer & dryer with plenty of storage space. Detached 2 car Garage.. This is a must see. (RENT:$1350.00.) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350.00) Snow Removal and lawn care are tenants responsibility! Tenant responsible for all utilities(trash/water, Electric & gas) Center Point Energy/Home Service Plus Included. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO PETS)(NO SMOKING) 12 -24 month Lease agreement Preferred. Schedule showing in Show MO JO