Last updated October 11 2019 at 5:34 PM

3307 Newton Avenue N

3307 North Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3307 North Newton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This COZY 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home in North Minneapolis, MN is Available NOW! Main Level features, Kitchen, dining room, living room, bonus room/enclosed back porch. Unfinished basement /washer & dryer with plenty of storage space. Detached 2 car Garage.. This is a must see. (RENT:$1350.00.) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350.00) Snow Removal and lawn care are tenants responsibility! Tenant responsible for all utilities(trash/water, Electric & gas) Center Point Energy/Home Service Plus Included. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO PETS)(NO SMOKING) 12 -24 month Lease agreement Preferred. Schedule showing in Show MO JO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Newton Avenue N have any available units?
3307 Newton Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3307 Newton Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Newton Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Newton Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Newton Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3307 Newton Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Newton Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3307 Newton Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Newton Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Newton Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3307 Newton Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Newton Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3307 Newton Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Newton Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 Newton Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Newton Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 Newton Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

