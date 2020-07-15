All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

3301 22nd Ave S 2

3301 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3301 22nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 BR 1 bath in South Minneapolis - Property Id: 123926

Charming two bedroom one bath upper-level duplex in desirable Corcoran neighborhood Minneapolis. Rent includes storage in the basement. Walking distance to Midtown light rail. Close to Minnehaha falls, Lake Nakomis. Easy access to highways, uptown, and downtown, shopping, and restaurants like Chatterbox Pub, Matt's Bar and Grill. Rent is $1595.00 plus gas and electric (water and trash included in rent) includes storage in the basement. Large backyard for a summer barbecue. Applicants must pass standard background checks and credit checks and be able to meet the financial qualifications to be eligible to apply. Call Dee @ 651-894-2400 between 10 am - 5 pm or text anytime at this number for more info and schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123926
Property Id 123926

(RLNE5865806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 have any available units?
3301 22nd Ave S 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 have?
Some of 3301 22nd Ave S 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 22nd Ave S 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 22nd Ave S 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 22nd Ave S 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 22nd Ave S 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 offer parking?
No, 3301 22nd Ave S 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 22nd Ave S 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 have a pool?
No, 3301 22nd Ave S 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 have accessible units?
No, 3301 22nd Ave S 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 22nd Ave S 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 22nd Ave S 2 has units with dishwashers.
