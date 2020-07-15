3301 22nd Ave S 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 BR 1 bath in South Minneapolis



Charming two bedroom one bath upper-level duplex in desirable Corcoran neighborhood Minneapolis. Rent includes storage in the basement. Walking distance to Midtown light rail. Close to Minnehaha falls, Lake Nakomis. Easy access to highways, uptown, and downtown, shopping, and restaurants like Chatterbox Pub, Matt's Bar and Grill. Rent is $1595.00 plus gas and electric (water and trash included in rent) includes storage in the basement. Large backyard for a summer barbecue. Applicants must pass standard background checks and credit checks and be able to meet the financial qualifications to be eligible to apply. Call Dee @ 651-894-2400 between 10 am - 5 pm or text anytime at this number for more info and schedule a showing.

