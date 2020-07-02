All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3235 South 39th Avenue - 1
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

3235 South 39th Avenue - 1

3235 39th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3235 39th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Cooper

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great unit in duplex with hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor. Spacious living room offers a lot of natural light. Two bedrooms, one full bathroom, kitchen and dining area all on one level. The finished lower level offers another bedroom, a large family room and the laundry room with lots of storage. Newer windows. Neutral colors. One car detached garage. Minneapolis School District.

For additional information please use the following link to watch the YouTube video walk through of the home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hi54_075HI

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Water, garbage, lawn and snow care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Owner will offer a $50 rent credit for anyone interested in doing the snow and lawn care for full duplex property. Pets may be considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University