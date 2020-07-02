3235 South 39th Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Great unit in duplex with hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor. Spacious living room offers a lot of natural light. Two bedrooms, one full bathroom, kitchen and dining area all on one level. The finished lower level offers another bedroom, a large family room and the laundry room with lots of storage. Newer windows. Neutral colors. One car detached garage. Minneapolis School District.



For additional information please use the following link to watch the YouTube video walk through of the home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hi54_075HI



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Water, garbage, lawn and snow care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Owner will offer a $50 rent credit for anyone interested in doing the snow and lawn care for full duplex property. Pets may be considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.