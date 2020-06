Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming single family home in a great NE location just off St. Anthony Pkwy and Central Ave. This home features hardwood, new carpet, fresh paint, and an updated bathroom. It also includes a 3 season porch, two stall detached garage and unfinished basement with lots of room for storage. Lawn maintenance included. Call anytime for more information or to set up a showing.