Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Premium Uptown Location!! 3BD Home w/ Off-street parking & Private Laundry! Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom/1 bath single-family home, is in a GREAT Uptown location & is available immediately. Among it's many great features are:



- Spacious living room

- Formal dining room

- Eat-in Kitchen

- Hardwood Floors

- Sun Porch/Balcony

- Washer/Dryer

- Fenced in back yard

- Central Air

- Detached garage (single-stall) + Surface Spots

- Basement with A LOT of storage space

- Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

- AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4115124)