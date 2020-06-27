All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:48 PM

3138 Girard Avenue South

3138 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Heat is included! Great home with hardwood floors in uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
3138 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 3138 Girard Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Girard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Girard Avenue South has a pool.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
