Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3138 Girard Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3138 Girard Avenue South
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:48 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3138 Girard Avenue South
3138 Girard Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3138 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG
Amenities
hardwood floors
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Heat is included! Great home with hardwood floors in uptown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
3138 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3138 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 3138 Girard Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3138 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Girard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Girard Avenue South has a pool.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 Girard Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University