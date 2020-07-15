All apartments in Minneapolis
3131 Excelsior Boulevard Unit 809 - 1

3131 Excelsior Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Excelsior Boulevard, Minneapolis, MN 55416
West Calhoun

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Spectacular condo in great location across from Lake Calhoun! Walk out your door and hop on one of the Lake trails for a run, walk or bike ride. So many great restaurants just steps away. This unit has amazing views of Lake Calhoun and offers lots of natural light. The updated kitchen has beautiful countertops and white cabinets with lots of storage. Open dining/living room area that is spacious and features a sliding door out to a private balcony. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom. There's also a second bedroom and bathroom. One underground parking spot is included in rent. The building offers great amenities including a rooftop deck with amazing lake vistas, indoor heated pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room and party room. The building is pet friendly and does offer designated pet areas. School District #1.

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Security Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Utilities included in rent: gas, water, garbage, lawn and snow care, internet, cable, and underground parking! (wow!) Pets may be accepted based on owners approval (max 1 dog and 1 cat) with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Per HOA Rules & Regulations, there is a $100 move in and a $100 move out fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

To watch a virtual video tour click here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlNwcMNr730

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background Checks are conducted on all adults
Credit subject to review
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions within the past 7 years

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
LOCATION is EVERYTHING! Great condo by Lake Calhoun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

