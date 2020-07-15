3131 Excelsior Boulevard Unit 809 - 1

Amenities

Spectacular condo in great location across from Lake Calhoun! Walk out your door and hop on one of the Lake trails for a run, walk or bike ride. So many great restaurants just steps away. This unit has amazing views of Lake Calhoun and offers lots of natural light. The updated kitchen has beautiful countertops and white cabinets with lots of storage. Open dining/living room area that is spacious and features a sliding door out to a private balcony. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom. There's also a second bedroom and bathroom. One underground parking spot is included in rent. The building offers great amenities including a rooftop deck with amazing lake vistas, indoor heated pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room and party room. The building is pet friendly and does offer designated pet areas. School District #1.



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Security Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Utilities included in rent: gas, water, garbage, lawn and snow care, internet, cable, and underground parking! (wow!) Pets may be accepted based on owners approval (max 1 dog and 1 cat) with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Per HOA Rules & Regulations, there is a $100 move in and a $100 move out fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



To watch a virtual video tour click here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlNwcMNr730



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background Checks are conducted on all adults

Credit subject to review

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions within the past 7 years



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

