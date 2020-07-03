All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

3124 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Richard and Renters Warehouse present this beautiful 3BR/2BA single family home in Uptown. This classic home is one block from all of the action that Lyn/Lake has to offer. Lakes,shopping,restaurants/bars,public transportation all within walking distance-PERFECT location. Features: an updated kitchen - granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with family/friends, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Original wood work and classic stained glass, bonus room in basement that can be use as a bedroom . Forced central air. Rent is $2500 with all utilities and internet included in the rental price!! Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55 application fee per adult and a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. To qualify monthly household must be 3 times rent with a great rental history. Sorry no section 8 or pets. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Harriet Avenue have any available units?
3124 Harriet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 Harriet Avenue have?
Some of 3124 Harriet Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Harriet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Harriet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Harriet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 Harriet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3124 Harriet Avenue offer parking?
No, 3124 Harriet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3124 Harriet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Harriet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Harriet Avenue have a pool?
No, 3124 Harriet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Harriet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3124 Harriet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Harriet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Harriet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

