3124 Harriet Avenue

Richard and Renters Warehouse present this beautiful 3BR/2BA single family home in Uptown. This classic home is one block from all of the action that Lyn/Lake has to offer. Lakes,shopping,restaurants/bars,public transportation all within walking distance-PERFECT location. Features: an updated kitchen - granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with family/friends, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Original wood work and classic stained glass, bonus room in basement that can be use as a bedroom . Forced central air. Rent is $2500 with all utilities and internet included in the rental price!! Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55 application fee per adult and a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. To qualify monthly household must be 3 times rent with a great rental history. Sorry no section 8 or pets. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery