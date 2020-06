Amenities

Affordable 2BD/1BA condo in the perfect location. Calhoun Lake Condos are across the street from shopping and restaurants around Market Plaza and steps from Bde Maka Ska. This top floor unit offers natural sunlight with large windows, updated kitchen apps, large additional storage, hardwood floors, recently renovated bathroom, and much more! Included with rent: climate controlled storage unit, basic cable, water/sewer/trash, and heat.