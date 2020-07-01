All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

3116 W Lake Street

3116 West Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3116 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Live in the heart of the Calhoun/Lakes area, just off of the Greenway Trail in this spacious and modern Loop Calhoun 2BR, 2BA corner unit condo with top end finishes and 2 parking stalls included in rent. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, European style kitchen with high end appliance package (Wolff, etc.) including wine fridge, two master suites, amazing bathrooms, custom organizers in all closets, great storage, huge balcony, gas fireplace, window treatments installed throughout, and much more! Loop Calhoun is located just across Lake Street from Lake Calhoun, and steps from West Calhoun shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 W Lake Street have any available units?
3116 W Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 W Lake Street have?
Some of 3116 W Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 W Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3116 W Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 W Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 3116 W Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3116 W Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3116 W Lake Street offers parking.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 W Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have a pool?
No, 3116 W Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 3116 W Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 W Lake Street has units with dishwashers.

