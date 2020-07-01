3116 W Lake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live in the heart of the Calhoun/Lakes area, just off of the Greenway Trail in this spacious and modern Loop Calhoun 2BR, 2BA corner unit condo with top end finishes and 2 parking stalls included in rent. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, European style kitchen with high end appliance package (Wolff, etc.) including wine fridge, two master suites, amazing bathrooms, custom organizers in all closets, great storage, huge balcony, gas fireplace, window treatments installed throughout, and much more! Loop Calhoun is located just across Lake Street from Lake Calhoun, and steps from West Calhoun shopping areas.