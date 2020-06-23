3109 Elliot Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d0f28a044 ---- Cat Friendly 2 bed/1 bath tri-plex unit 1 block from Powderhorn Park! This charming second floor unit has classic old wood trim, hard wood floors, and built-in buffet, glass door pantry. Also has newer windows that helps keep the heat in and breezes out. You can relax in the upper front porch and garden in the backyard. Kitchen cabinets will be refurbished before move in! This property also offers storage and coin laundry in the basement. May have garage stall available for extra rent! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply No late payments within the past 5 years Max occupancy limit of 3 Min. credit score=675 Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or previous evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Electronic payment required Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, 35% of the houses water/sewer/trash bill-averages about $70/month/any optional utility Utilities paid by owner=Gas, snow/lawn care Cat allowed with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Cat must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3d0f28a044