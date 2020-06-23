All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3109 Elliot Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

3109 Elliot Ave

3109 Elliot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Elliot Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d0f28a044 ---- Cat Friendly 2 bed/1 bath tri-plex unit 1 block from Powderhorn Park! This charming second floor unit has classic old wood trim, hard wood floors, and built-in buffet, glass door pantry. Also has newer windows that helps keep the heat in and breezes out. You can relax in the upper front porch and garden in the backyard. Kitchen cabinets will be refurbished before move in! This property also offers storage and coin laundry in the basement. May have garage stall available for extra rent! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply No late payments within the past 5 years Max occupancy limit of 3 Min. credit score=675 Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or previous evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Electronic payment required Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, 35% of the houses water/sewer/trash bill-averages about $70/month/any optional utility Utilities paid by owner=Gas, snow/lawn care Cat allowed with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Cat must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3d0f28a044

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Elliot Ave have any available units?
3109 Elliot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Elliot Ave have?
Some of 3109 Elliot Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Elliot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Elliot Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Elliot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Elliot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Elliot Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Elliot Ave does offer parking.
Does 3109 Elliot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Elliot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Elliot Ave have a pool?
No, 3109 Elliot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Elliot Ave have accessible units?
No, 3109 Elliot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Elliot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Elliot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
