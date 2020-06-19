301 Clifton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby

Beautifully appointed and spacious 2BR, 2BA 301 Clifton Condos with walkout patio conveniently located between downtown and Uptown in the historic Loring Park area. Unit features include open concept floor plan, hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry/stainless steel/granite counters/gas range, 12 ft. ceilings, two-day fireplace to living room and master suite, walkout patio with access from living room and master, walk-in closet, beautiful bathrooms, and more! 301 Clifton amenities include: professional management, well appointed lobby, fitness room, business center, rooftop patio. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.