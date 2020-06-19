All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

301 Clifton Avenue

301 Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 Clifton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Beautifully appointed and spacious 2BR, 2BA 301 Clifton Condos with walkout patio conveniently located between downtown and Uptown in the historic Loring Park area. Unit features include open concept floor plan, hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry/stainless steel/granite counters/gas range, 12 ft. ceilings, two-day fireplace to living room and master suite, walkout patio with access from living room and master, walk-in closet, beautiful bathrooms, and more! 301 Clifton amenities include: professional management, well appointed lobby, fitness room, business center, rooftop patio. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Clifton Avenue have any available units?
301 Clifton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Clifton Avenue have?
Some of 301 Clifton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Clifton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Clifton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Clifton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Clifton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 301 Clifton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Clifton Avenue offers parking.
Does 301 Clifton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Clifton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Clifton Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 Clifton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 Clifton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Clifton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Clifton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Clifton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
