Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy Available 08/01/20 Minnehaha Parkway Home, Excellent Location, 2 Car Garage, Avail Aug 1 - Video Walkthrough on Guardian Property Managements website.



Charming home for rent on prestigious Minnehaha Parkway; located near Lake Nokomis & Hiawatha, Minnehaha Creek, shops, restaurants, parks, trails, and quick access to highways, airport, and MOA. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features beautiful hardwood floors, new windows, and lots of character.



The spacious entryway greets you as you enter the home.



There’s plenty of natural light flowing through the living room to the dining room. Beautiful original wood built-ins in the dining room and breakfast nook area accent the home's personality. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunroom. 2 bedrooms and a full bath were located conveniently on this main level to allow an easy flow throughout the entire main living space.



The laundry room, family room, bonus room, and tons of storage are all located in the lower level.



The upper level houses the large master bedroom, a loft/office, 4th bedroom and final full bathroom.

The exterior of the home offers a concrete veranda in front and a beautiful large terraced deck in the back of the property with built in seating.



The home has a one car attached garage.



Kitchen 12x8

Dining Room 12x12

Living Room 19x11

Sun Room 8x5

Bedroom 1 14x11

Bedroom 2 12x11

Family Room (lower level) 27 x 11

Bedrom 3 17x16

Bedroom 4 12 x 9

Office/Loft 20 x 15



Tenants are responsible for All utilities and lawn/snow removal.



Sorry No pets.



Applications are available on the Guardian Property Management website. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit history (Guardian Property Management will not use credit score but will be using information from your credit report), rental/work history and includes a criminal background check. For full criteria visit our website and click “apply now” on the listed unit.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831019)