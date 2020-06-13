All apartments in Minneapolis
3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy

3007 East Minnehaha Parkway · (612) 501-6863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3007 East Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Property Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy Available 08/01/20 Minnehaha Parkway Home, Excellent Location, 2 Car Garage, Avail Aug 1 - Video Walkthrough on Guardian Property Managements website.

Charming home for rent on prestigious Minnehaha Parkway; located near Lake Nokomis & Hiawatha, Minnehaha Creek, shops, restaurants, parks, trails, and quick access to highways, airport, and MOA. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features beautiful hardwood floors, new windows, and lots of character.

The spacious entryway greets you as you enter the home.

There’s plenty of natural light flowing through the living room to the dining room. Beautiful original wood built-ins in the dining room and breakfast nook area accent the home's personality. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunroom. 2 bedrooms and a full bath were located conveniently on this main level to allow an easy flow throughout the entire main living space.

The laundry room, family room, bonus room, and tons of storage are all located in the lower level.

The upper level houses the large master bedroom, a loft/office, 4th bedroom and final full bathroom.
The exterior of the home offers a concrete veranda in front and a beautiful large terraced deck in the back of the property with built in seating.

The home has a one car attached garage.

Kitchen 12x8
Dining Room 12x12
Living Room 19x11
Sun Room 8x5
Bedroom 1 14x11
Bedroom 2 12x11
Family Room (lower level) 27 x 11
Bedrom 3 17x16
Bedroom 4 12 x 9
Office/Loft 20 x 15

Tenants are responsible for All utilities and lawn/snow removal.

Sorry No pets.

Applications are available on the Guardian Property Management website. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit history (Guardian Property Management will not use credit score but will be using information from your credit report), rental/work history and includes a criminal background check. For full criteria visit our website and click “apply now” on the listed unit.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy have any available units?
3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy have?
Some of 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
