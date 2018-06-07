2942 Oliver Ave N

Amenities
Available Now! Maximum 6 occupants, no subsidy housing.
Newly renovated property. New interior painting in all rooms and new carpet in all rooms.
This four bedroom, 2 bath home has one level living with all bedrooms on the main floor, living room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, three season porch on back. Detached two car garage.
Basement has 3/4 bath, washer and dryer. Convenient living with Penn rapid bus transit within walking distance.
Pet Policy : No Dogs. Cats accepted with an additional deposit of $100 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Requirements: Income 3 x the rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com