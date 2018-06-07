All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:34 AM

2942 Oliver Ave N

2942 Oliver Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Oliver Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available Now! Maximum 6 occupants, no subsidy housing.

Newly renovated property. New interior painting in all rooms and new carpet in all rooms.

This four bedroom, 2 bath home has one level living with all bedrooms on the main floor, living room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, three season porch on back. Detached two car garage.

Basement has 3/4 bath, washer and dryer. Convenient living with Penn rapid bus transit within walking distance.

Pet Policy : No Dogs. Cats accepted with an additional deposit of $100 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Requirements: Income 3 x the rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
