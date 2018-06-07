2942 Oliver Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available Now! Maximum 6 occupants, no subsidy housing.



Newly renovated property. New interior painting in all rooms and new carpet in all rooms.



This four bedroom, 2 bath home has one level living with all bedrooms on the main floor, living room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, three season porch on back. Detached two car garage.



Basement has 3/4 bath, washer and dryer. Convenient living with Penn rapid bus transit within walking distance.



Pet Policy : No Dogs. Cats accepted with an additional deposit of $100 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Requirements: Income 3 x the rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com