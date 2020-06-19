All apartments in Minneapolis
2918 Fillmore St NE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2918 Fillmore St NE

2918 Fillmore Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Fillmore Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2Bath House in NE MPLS. Close to Johnson/29th. - A spacious and charming 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the wonderful Audubon neighborhood of N.E. Minneapolis. Close to bus lines and near the 29th and Johnson business corridor. Completely refurbished in 2010, modern features are combined with the beautiful original charm of a building of this period.

Pets are accepted subject to an additional $30 pet rent per month and an additional $250 pet deposit.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE4227489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Fillmore St NE have any available units?
2918 Fillmore St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2918 Fillmore St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Fillmore St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Fillmore St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Fillmore St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Fillmore St NE offer parking?
No, 2918 Fillmore St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Fillmore St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Fillmore St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Fillmore St NE have a pool?
No, 2918 Fillmore St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Fillmore St NE have accessible units?
No, 2918 Fillmore St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Fillmore St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Fillmore St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Fillmore St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Fillmore St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
