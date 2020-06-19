2918 Fillmore St NE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed, 2Bath House in NE MPLS. Close to Johnson/29th. - A spacious and charming 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the wonderful Audubon neighborhood of N.E. Minneapolis. Close to bus lines and near the 29th and Johnson business corridor. Completely refurbished in 2010, modern features are combined with the beautiful original charm of a building of this period.



Pets are accepted subject to an additional $30 pet rent per month and an additional $250 pet deposit.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE4227489)