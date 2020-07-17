All apartments in Minneapolis
2836 Dupont Ave S
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

2836 Dupont Ave S

2836 DuPont Ave S · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2836 DuPont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
pool
**PLEASE VISIT ** FOR DETAIL PICTURES ON AMENITIES

Why are you looking for a renter?
An elevated lifestyle deserves luxurious surroundings. With high style and unparalleled amenities, our homes provide an impressive setting for upscale living. Stunning features throughout each apartment include designer lighting, granite countertops, and glass tile backsplashes. Relax at the Coolest Pool in Uptown or host the best game night ever in our Game Room. Insist on excellence - upgrade your lifestyle at Elan Uptown.

What do you love about this place?
Hands down, Elan offers the most amenities of any place I toured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Dupont Ave S have any available units?
2836 Dupont Ave S has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2836 Dupont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Dupont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Dupont Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Dupont Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2836 Dupont Ave S offer parking?
No, 2836 Dupont Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Dupont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Dupont Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Dupont Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 2836 Dupont Ave S has a pool.
Does 2836 Dupont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2836 Dupont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Dupont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Dupont Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Dupont Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Dupont Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
